5-day week to continue for Secretariat staff
Secretariat (Velagapudi): The state government issued orders here on Thursday extending the five-day a week working of office for the employees of the State Secretariat, heads of departments, corporations and other government organisations functioning in the capital region of Amaravati for the period of one year with effect from Friday. The working hours for the government employees will be 10 am to 5.30 pm.
Chief secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad stated in the orders that it is the continuation of the orders issued earlier since 2016.
It may be recalled that the state government issued orders on May 23, 2016 stipulating five-day a week for the employees working in the capital region and it is being extended every year.
The new orders would be in force for one year till June 27, 2024.