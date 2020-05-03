5 journalists found to have Coronavirus symptoms in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Five journalists from the city were found to have symptoms of Covid-19 in a screening test jointly organised by the Indian Medical Association and Andhra Pradesh Union of Working Journalists here recently.



A sizable number of journalists and their family members have attended the camp to undergo screening test.

The trained doctors collected the samples and sent them to the lab in the government hospital. The reports said that symptoms were found in the five journalists, said Dr Tummala Kartik, secretary of the city unit of the IMA. However, the comprehensive PCR tests should be conducted once again before confirming that they were afflicted withcoronavirus. The representatives of TV channels were among the victims, he said.

Once it was confirmed, they were afflicted with the coronavirus, they would be shifted to the government hospital for treatment.

Allaying the fears, Dr Kartik said the journalists need not worry over the coronavirus since very good treatment is available in the city.

A dispatch from Delhi said a TV channel reporter in New Delhi has also fallen victims to the Covid-19. It is said that he recently interviewed Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also.

TUWJ-TJF president Allam Narayana appealed to the journalists to take care of themselves while discharging their duties. He said that the journalist who tested positive was admitted to hospital and Rs 20,000 monetary help has been given to him. He said that the other journalists who were in quarantine were also given Rs 10,000 each.