50 families bid adieu to arrack-making profession in West Godavari

Chintalapudi (West Godavari): About 50 families engaged in arrack brewing profession returned their utensils and equipment and took pledge to shun the practice at Parivartana, a programme organised by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) at Nagireddigudem village of Chintalapudi mandal on Saturday.

The SEB has been formed by the state government with the joint participation of police and excise departments.

Acting on the directives of Superintendent of Police KN Narayan, the SEB additional SP Karimulla Sharif and excise assistant commissioner M Jayaraj arranged a programme to bring change in the attitude of the group of families depending on brewing of arrack.

The additional SP explained the dangers of the liquor to society and convinced the families to shun their profession.