50 families join in Congress in Kadiri

During an event in Kadiri town, Shanawaz announced that 50 families from the YSRCP party, along with Allabakash from the 10th and 11th wards, have joined the Congress party. He highlighted the problems faced by the people in the state and country due to the Congress party's loss in the past nine years.

Shanawaz mentioned the successes of the Congress party in Karnataka and Telangana and assured that if the party comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, they will fulfill the promised six guarantees. The event was attended by Nilofar, the Town Women President, Shaukat, the Town Minority President, Muni Kumar, the SC Cell District General Secretary, and others.