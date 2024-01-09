Live
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Announces January 22 As A Statewide Holiday For Ram Temple Inauguration
- 50 families join in Congress in Kadiri
- Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Exploiting Ram Temple Inauguration For Electoral Gains
- Himachal High Court dismisses DGP Kundu’s plea on removal from post
- Paritala Sriram criticises YSRCP govt. says need for TDP government
- WhatsApp working on new 'Meta Verified' option for businesses
- Delhi court allows NewsClick HR to turn approver in UAPA case
- Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends assistance of TDP activist in Mantralayam
- Insecurity haunts Siddaramaiah: Basavaraj Bommai
- Profit booking wipes out Nifty’s gains
Just In
50 families join in Congress in Kadiri
Highlights
During an event in Kadiri town, Shanawaz announced that 50 families from the YSRCP party, along with Allabakash from the 10th and 11th wards, have joined the Congress party.
During an event in Kadiri town, Shanawaz announced that 50 families from the YSRCP party, along with Allabakash from the 10th and 11th wards, have joined the Congress party. He highlighted the problems faced by the people in the state and country due to the Congress party's loss in the past nine years.
Shanawaz mentioned the successes of the Congress party in Karnataka and Telangana and assured that if the party comes to power in Andhra Pradesh, they will fulfill the promised six guarantees. The event was attended by Nilofar, the Town Women President, Shaukat, the Town Minority President, Muni Kumar, the SC Cell District General Secretary, and others.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS