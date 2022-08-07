50 LSD slots seized in Visakhapatnam, five held

The Visakhapatnam City Task Force, Anti-Narcotics Cell, and Law and Order Police in a joint raid at Port Town PS seized drugs and detained five accused who are being investigated in this case. The police seized 50 LSD blots of drugs from them.



The accused reportedly told the police that the Blots bought the drugs through cryptocurrency. The police said that the main accused who was supplying drugs from Goa should be caught along with other perpetrators.

Visakhapatnam City police officials said they have arrested five members of the gang who bought drugs online and sold them at double the price. "There are some other people involved in the case and we are trying to catch them," said the police.