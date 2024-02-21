Live
- DCA stops illegal manufacturing of drugs at Aspen Biopharma
- BJP govt accused of ruining institutions, democracy
- AP Inter Board makes arrangements for Intermediate exams, to release hall tickets today
- LS Polls: Mahabubnagar: Palpable tension among aspirants
- Pharmacovigilance centre holds seminar: Bid to spread awareness on enhancing patients’ safety
- Mangalagiri MLA Alla returns to YSRCP
- A host of activities take centre stage in harbour phase of MILAN-2024
- Jana Sena has strong idealogy of social justice and fights for people, says Reddy Appalanaidu
- India should raise voice of farmers at Abu Dhabi
- 438 TIDCO houses distributed to beneficiaries
Just In
50 muslim families join TDP in Kadiri
Highlights
50 Muslim families of beedi workers under the leadership of former councilor Mumtaz and her husband Tajmul who joined TDP from Congress and...
50 Muslim families of beedi workers under the leadership of former councilor Mumtaz and her husband Tajmul who joined TDP from Congress and YSRCP
Former councilor Mumtaz Tajmul of 18th and 19th Ward of Kadiri town, her husband Tajmul left the YCP party in the presence of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, a large number of ward members, youths and women joined the party.
Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad MLA candidate of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party, who formally invited Naushad, Lingamaiah, Mohammed and others to join the party by wearing TDP scarves, TDP leaders CA Farooq, SB Sina, Salam BD Ismail and other urban TDP leaders and activists participated in the event
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS