50 muslim families join TDP in Kadiri

50 Muslim families of beedi workers under the leadership of former councilor Mumtaz and her husband Tajmul who joined TDP from Congress and YSRCP

Former councilor Mumtaz Tajmul of 18th and 19th Ward of Kadiri town, her husband Tajmul left the YCP party in the presence of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party candidate Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad, a large number of ward members, youths and women joined the party.

Sri Kandikunta Venkata Prasad MLA candidate of Kadiri Telugu Desam Party, who formally invited Naushad, Lingamaiah, Mohammed and others to join the party by wearing TDP scarves, TDP leaders CA Farooq, SB Sina, Salam BD Ismail and other urban TDP leaders and activists participated in the event






