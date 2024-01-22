Live
50 people from Kadiri joins YSRCP
Around 50 individuals from Nizam Vali Kalini Jenda Manu Street in Kadiri, including material contractor Khaja Vali, have decided to leave the YCP party and join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
This event took place at the residence of Kandikunta Venkataprasad, who is the TDP MLA candidate for Kadiri. The Mujawars who joined the TDP party are Syed.Haider Wali, Saheb Peera, Khader Basha, Nyamat Ullah, Gausulla, Mohammad Rafiq, Inna, Sukur Khan, Rafiq, Mohammad Ali, Mainu, Ismail, Imran, Khawaja, Inahatullah, Babullu, Chand Basha. , Zeelan, Baba, Syed, Babavali, Issac, S. Zeelan, S. Sardar, Peera, Rasul, Baba Fakhrodin, Riaz, Shekhara, Venkata Ramana, Ganesh, Haider Vali, Dada Peer, Imran, Shabbir, Shaukat Ali, and Dada Peer Kandikunta Venkataprasad himself, who welcomed Mohammad, Mainuddin, and others into the TDP by giving them Telugu Desam Party scarves.