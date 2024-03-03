50 people join in YSRCP in GVMC ward 21 in presence of MVV Satyanarayana

As many as 50 people joined the YSR Congress party in Visakha East Constituency's Local GVMC 21st Ward on Saturday. The event was attended by various local leaders including General Secretary of the SC Cell, Chenna Sangeetha Rao, and Chinna Walter from the GVMC 21st Ward.

The newly joined members were welcomed by Member of Parliament for Lawsons Bay Colony Visakha East Constituency and YCP Coordinator, MVV Satyanarayana. He congratulated them on their decision to join the party and praised the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for the welfare and development of the state.

During the event, Mr. "Gau"lu MVVgaru expressed his happiness at seeing the locals in the ward coming forward to join the YCP party. He highlighted the inspiration they have taken from Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and praised the senior leaders for their participation in the program.

The event was attended by party members and women who all expressed their enthusiasm for the growth and progress of the YSR Congress party in the constituency.







