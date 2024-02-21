50 women provided with free cooking gas connections under BJP Ujjwala scheme in Gajuwaka

In a recent event held in Gajuwaka 64th Ward Gangavaram, 50 women were provided with free cooking gas connections under the BJP Ujjwala scheme. The distribution was carried out by Karanamreddy Narasinga Rao, the convener of the event, who also attended as the chief guest. The event, which was presided over by senior leader Garikinapaidiraju, aimed to promote the Ujjwala scheme introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which offers free cooking gas connections to those in need.

During the event, Narasingrao encouraged those who still do not have access to cooking gas to reach out to their office for assistance in obtaining a free connection. The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and KNR for providing them with cooking gas connections worth Rs 7,000 at no cost. Ward president Garikina Madhavi, Raju, and other members also took part in the program.

The distribution of free cooking gas connections not only benefited the women in the 64th Ward Gangavaram but also highlighted the commitment of the government and local leaders towards improving the lives of the underprivileged.