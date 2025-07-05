50 years of Gowri Cine Complex fete held

50 years of Gowri Cine Complex fete heldWitha vison to build lasting institutions, Sane Pedda Veera Reddy purchased land in 1971 and financially supported the construction of Gowri Cine Complex which has 4 theatres along with his 6 sons S Venkata Narayana Reddy, S Onnur Reddy, S Chinna Venkat Reddy, S Seetharami Reddy, S Ramchandra Reddy and S Ramakrishna Reddy.

Gowri Theatre was inaugurated on 4th July 1975 with 980 seats featuring a 70mm screen and a unique ramp structure. Ganga Theatre with 590 seats was inaugurated in 16th July 1981, Gayatri Theatre with 700 seats was inaugurated with 700 seats in 25th December 1987, and Gowtami theatre with 313 seats in 2nd May 1997, becoming one of the most recognized names in Andhra Pradesh,

It quickly became one of the most recognized and beloved names in Andhra Pradesh, setting new standards in the entertainment industry. The theatre was celebrated for introducing a range of cutting-edge innovations that transformed the movie-going experience. Among these were the inclusion of balcony seating for a more comfortable and elevated viewing experience, push-back chairs that ensured greater comfort for long films, and the implementation of DTS Dolby sound, offering immersive audio quality. Air cooling systems were integrated to provide a refreshing environment for audiences, making the experience enjoyable even during the hottest months. Additionally, the integrated canteen offered convenience, allowing moviegoers to enjoy refreshments without missing a moment of the film.

These features not only set the theatre apart but also played a key role in shaping modern cinema culture in the region almost having more than 250 films running for more than 100 days.