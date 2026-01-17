IDBI Bank’s Q3 net profit drops over 46 pc sequentially

Mumbai: IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 46.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its standalone net profit for the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3 FY26).

The bank posted a profit of Rs 1,935.45 crore for the quarter ended December 31, as compared to Rs 3,627.36 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26.

However, on year-on-year basis, the bank’s profit was up by 1.42 per cent from Rs 1,908.27 crore in the same period last financial year (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

The bank’s core income remained under pressure during the quarter. Net interest income fell 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,209.5 crore, compared with Rs 4,228.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Asset quality showed some improvement on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Gross non-performing assets declined to 2.57 per cent of total advances at the end of December 2025, compared to 2.65 per cent at the end of September 2025.

Net NPAs also edged lower to 0.18 per cent from 0.21 per cent in the previous quarter, as per its regulatory filing.

The bank reported healthy growth in deposits during the year. Total deposits rose to Rs 3,07,858 crore as of December 31, 2025, from Rs 2,82,439 crore a year earlier -- marking a year-on-year growth of 9 per cent.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,35,632 crore as of December 31, 2025, with a CASA ratio of 44.06 per cent.

This compared with CASA deposits of Rs 1,30,899 crore and a higher CASA ratio of 46.35 per cent as of December 31, 2024.

On the lending side, net advances increased to Rs 2,38,786 crore at the end of December 2025, up from Rs 2,06,807 crore a year earlier.

The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, remained strong at 99.33 per cent as of December 31, 2025, slightly lower than 99.47 per cent recorded a year ago.

On the stock market, shares of IDBI Bank closed 0.3 per cent lower on Friday at Rs 104.55 apiece on the BSE.



