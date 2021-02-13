51 bus passengers had a narrow escape from meeting unfortunate death in Kurnool

Kurnool: As many as 51 passengers including 2 bus drivers had narrow escape from meeting with unfortunate death. The incident took place near Mantralayam in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to Krishnaiah, the Circle Inspector of Mantralayam police station, a lorry loaded with stone slabs was heading to Kowthalam from Berhamcherla. When the lorry reached Mantralayam outskirts at around, 3.30 am, one of the lorry tyre got burst. The driver, however, parked the lorry on the left side of the road, with blinking lights on, to change the tyre. At around 5.00 am, the Karnataka state, Airavathi bus happened to come to Mantralayam from Mysore. When it reached Ayyappa Swamy temple, the bus driver, either unnoticingly or in sleepy mode, rammed into a road side stationed Lorry from the opposite end, said the Circle Inspector.

At the time of the incident, 51 persons including two drivers were onboard. A bus driver and a passenger has sustained some grevious injuries and simple injuries to another six passengers. On learning about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the injured to Yemmignoor government general hospital for treatment. A case under relevent sections was filed and taken up investigation, added the Circle Inspector, Krishnaiah.

The officer has said that a grave incident would have taken place. But with the alertness of the bus driver, almost all passengers had a narrow escape. The lorry drivers are also very fortunate as they escaped unhurt. At the time of incident, they were not present at the spot.