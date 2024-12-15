Chandrababu pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

On the occasion of the 72nd death anniversary of the revered Potti Sriramulu, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu paid heartfelt tributes to the legendary leader known for his relentless struggle to secure a separate state for Telugus from the united Madras State. In his tribute, Naidu emphasized that Potti Sriramulu's sacrifices for the dignity of the Telugu people are etched in history and will be remembered forever.

Naidu urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to draw inspiration from the lives of martyrs like Potti Sriramulu, noting that emulating their values and sacrifices is the most profound way to honor their legacy. He encouraged every Telugu citizen to strive for progress while taking guidance from the principles laid down by Potti Sriramulu.

In a parallel tribute, Naidu also acknowledged the contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, highlighting the great leader's iron will and steadfast leadership which played a pivotal role in unifying the nation. He called upon citizens to honor Patel’s memory by working collectively to uphold the integrity of India, reinforcing the need for unity in diversity.

Chandrababu Naidu's commemoration of these two illustrious figures serves as a reminder of their enduring influence and the importance of collective progress for the betterment of society.