Raghavendra Mutt pontiff visits Tirumala

Tirumala : HH Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralayam, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Saturday morning. On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahamam and temple priests received his holiness with temple honours.

CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Lokanadham, Parpathyedar Himathgiri and others were also present.