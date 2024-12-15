  • Menu
Raghavendra Mutt pontiff visits Tirumala

HH Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralayam, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Saturday morning. On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahamam and temple priests received his holiness with temple honours.

CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Lokanadham, Parpathyedar Himathgiri and others were also present.

