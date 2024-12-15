Live
- Guinness World Record for continuous Hanuman Chalisa chanting
- Dr LB College, Woxsen teams win in Climate Tank Accelerator event
- CM Revanth petitions for change in Paleru rly line
- Udupi MP seeks more key highways on top priority
- New diet plan rolled out at welfare hostels
- HRF demands for nation-wide caste census
- SP launches Medicover family health card
- Chiranjeevi Visits Allu Arjun for Lunch Amid Ongoing Legal Turmoil
- Covid ‘scam’ FIR row: Congress pursuing politics of vengeance, says BJP
- Decades-old temple re-opens after 46 years in Sambhal
Just In
Raghavendra Mutt pontiff visits Tirumala
Highlights
HH Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralayam, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Saturday morning. On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahamam and temple priests received his holiness with temple honours.
Tirumala : HH Subudhendra Teertha Swamiji of Raghavendra Mutt, Mantralayam, has offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala on Saturday morning. On his arrival at Tirumala, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahamam and temple priests received his holiness with temple honours.
CVSO Sridhar, Deputy EO Lokanadham, Parpathyedar Himathgiri and others were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS