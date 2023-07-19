51L petitions resolved through Jagananna Suraksha

Vijayawada: As many as 51.14 lakh petitions have been resolved under the State government's flagship programme 'Jagananna Suraksha' in the State so far.

The government formally launched the 'Jagananna Suraksha' programme on July 1st with the aim of ensuring that no one in the State is denied access to government schemes despite being eligible. Under this programme various certificates are being given to the students and eligible persons at specially arranged camps.

Around 11 types of certificates are being issued to the people on the spot without any user charges. According to the I & PR department, village/ward volunteers visited 84.11 lakh households in 1.74 lakh clusters in the limits of 9,721 secretaries as on July 17.

During this programme the volunteers/ authorities received 53.24 lakh petitions and out of which 51.14 lakh petitions have been resolved with appropriate solutions. As many as 1,69,891 volunteers participated in the Jagananna Suraksha programme.

The authorities have so far issued 25,39,136 integrated certificates, 23,25,388 income certificates, 4,154 OBC certificates, 2,764 marriage certificates, 9,968 family member certificates, 45,930 adangal certificates and 1,08,005 1B certificates. Apart from that, 3 224 Aarogyasri cards, 9,378 rice cards and 1,78,499 mobile linked to Aadhar services were also provided during this Suraksha programme.