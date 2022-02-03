53rd Formation Day of Prakasam district celebrated

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Pravin Kumar announced that all efforts will be made for the holistic development of the district.

He participated in the 53rd district formation day celebrations at the Collectorate here on Wednesday and garlanded the statue of Prakasam Pantulu. SP Malika Garg, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, MLC Thumati Madhavarao, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha and others were present on the occasion.

Speaking at the celebrations, the Collector said Prakasam district was formed by carving out the backward regions from Guntur, Nellore and Kurnool districts. He said the district has been put on a development path with the help of various development programmes for the last 50 years. To utilise vast coastal line in the district, they were planning for the construction of Ramayapatnam port, while Veligonda project is already about to complete, to provide irrigation water to 4.50 lakh acres and drinking water to lakhs of people in the western region, he informed. The Collector said that they have already developed hospitals and schools under Nadu- Nedu programme in the district and will continue to give facelifts to many more in the future.

As part of the celebrations, cultural and dance performances given by children enthralled the audience. Collector Pravin Kumar and other guests distributed prizes to the winners of essay-writing competition. They felicitated Tanguturi Gopalakrishna, the grandson of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, on the occasion.

Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu, Joint Collectors JV Murali and KS Viswanathan, K Krishnaveni and others participated in the programme.