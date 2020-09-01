54,000 aspirants to appear for Sachivalayam exams in Nellore

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that 54,000 candidates from the district will be appearing for Sachivalayam recruitment test from September 20 and asked the officials to observe Covid protocol at the examination centres.

Conducting a review meeting with the officials here on Monday, he said helpline numbers for the candidates have been arranged and they can contact on 0861-2326744, 0861-2326755, 0861-2326766, 0861-2326772, and 0861-2326776 to get their doubts clarified regarding the examinations.



The Collector instructed the Zilla Parishad officials to provide a separate room for Covid infected candidates and PPE kits for all invigilators. He asked them to follow COVID-19 protocols strictly keeping the pandemic situation in view.

The Collector informed that the number of positive cases would increase in the coming 3-4 weeks and authorities have to make elaborate arrangements for examinations following safety measures.

He instructed them to check all students with thermal scanners before permitting them to examination hall. The Collector also instructed the police to provide security at Nellore, Kavali, Gudur, Atmakur, and at Buchireddypalem clusters, where the examinations will be conducted. He said the officials have to take measures for providing shelter to the candidates in the nearby hostels, who reach the centres before one-day.

They would be allowed in PG hostels or some other facility verifying their hall tickets and ground floor to be allocated for the differently-abled candidates, said the Collector. ZP CEO P Susheela, District Panchayat officer P Dhanalakshmi and others were present.