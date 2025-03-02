BSP chief Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, again

Lucknow: In a major organisational shake-up, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, effective ruling him out as her political successor.

The BSP national president also stated in no uncertain terms that nobody would be her successor in the party till she is alive.

The fresh shake-up in party followed a crucial party meet, where decision was taken to appoint his father and party general secretary Anand Kumar along with Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as the new national co-ordinators.

BSP supremo emphasised that the development of Uttar Pradesh's Bahujan community is crucial not only for the state's progress but for advancement of the entire country.

She further said that Anand Kumar, who is the serving vice-president will look after party activities including those related to income-tax and litigation matters, in her absence and with her due consent.

Mayawati expressed confidence in Anand Kumar's ability to manage party affairs, saying that he never disappointed her and always remained loyal to party’s mission.

“Apart from monitoring all official works, he also maintains good contact with workers and people on the ground and also gives me good feedback, time to time,” she said while praising Anand Kumar’s loyalty towards party.

Notably, the reason behind sacking Akash Anand as the party’s national co-ordinator is the negative influence from his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth. He was expelled from the party sometime back on charges of creating factionalism within the party, in a bid to weaken it and erode its organisational strength.

This is the second time Akash Anand has been stripped of party positions. The first time it occurred was in May 2024, just before Lok Sabha elections. He was however reinstated to the post two months later, after Lok Sabha elections got over.

She further stated that she has decided that she will not allow any successor in the party till her last breath.