5,419 TIDCO houses to be distributed

Vijayawada: Ina significant push towards strengthening affordable housing, the Andhra Pradesh government will distribute as many as 5,419 AP TIDCO houses to beneficiaries across NTR and Krishna districts on Monday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the programme at Puduru in Sullurupet Assembly constituency.

The distribution drive is part of the State’s efforts to provide permanent housing to economically weaker sections under the AP TIDCO scheme. Officials said all arrangements have been completed to ensure smooth conduct of the programme at multiple locations.

At NTR Nagar in Jakkampudi of Vijayawada Rural mandal, 2,256 houses are ready for distribution. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra personally inspected the site and reviewed arrangements with officials from various departments, directing them to ensure that all basic facilities are in place.

In Krishna district, 1,440 houses will be handed over at Rudravaram in Machilipatnam, while another 1,723 houses will be distributed at Mallayapalem Phase I and II in Gudivada. Authorities have made necessary arrangements at these locations to facilitate beneficiaries and ensure hassle-free allotment. Officials stated that infrastructure such as drinking water supply, electricity, internal roads and sanitation facilities has been developed in the housing colonies. Steps have also been taken to streamline documentation and allotment procedures for beneficiaries.

Public representatives and senior officials are expected to participate in the programme at various centres. The state government aims to improve living standards of beneficiaries by providing safe and affordable housing, thereby contributing to inclusive urban development in the region.