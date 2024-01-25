55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri

In a major political development, 55 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have recently joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Chikatimanipalli, Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency. The party's coordinator for Kadiri Constituency, BS Maqbool Ahmed, extended a warm welcome to the new members by covering them with scarves.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders and party members, including CEC Member Pula Srinivasula Reddy, Leaders Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, and Former Mandal Convener Bike Bhaskara Reddy. Additionally, councillors, sarpanches, MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency), and various other influential leaders and activists were part of the program.

This move is expected to bolster the YSRCP's presence and support in the region, as well as further consolidate its position in Kadiri Constituency.











