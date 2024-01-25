Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
In a major political development, 55 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have recently joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Chikatimanipalli, Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency
In a major political development, 55 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have recently joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Chikatimanipalli, Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency. The party's coordinator for Kadiri Constituency, BS Maqbool Ahmed, extended a warm welcome to the new members by covering them with scarves.
The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders and party members, including CEC Member Pula Srinivasula Reddy, Leaders Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, and Former Mandal Convener Bike Bhaskara Reddy. Additionally, councillors, sarpanches, MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency), and various other influential leaders and activists were part of the program.
This move is expected to bolster the YSRCP's presence and support in the region, as well as further consolidate its position in Kadiri Constituency.