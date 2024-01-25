  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri

55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
x
Highlights

In a major political development, 55 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have recently joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Chikatimanipalli, Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency

In a major political development, 55 families from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have recently joined the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Chikatimanipalli, Tanakallu Mandal of Kadiri Constituency. The party's coordinator for Kadiri Constituency, BS Maqbool Ahmed, extended a warm welcome to the new members by covering them with scarves.

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders and party members, including CEC Member Pula Srinivasula Reddy, Leaders Vajra Bhaskar Reddy, Legal Cell Zonal Incharge Lingala Lokeshwar Reddy, and Former Mandal Convener Bike Bhaskara Reddy. Additionally, councillors, sarpanches, MPTCs (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency), and various other influential leaders and activists were part of the program.

This move is expected to bolster the YSRCP's presence and support in the region, as well as further consolidate its position in Kadiri Constituency.




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X