56 deaths, 5,041 new coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday

Amaravati: As feared, the number of coronavirus positive cases and deaths has been skyrocketing in Andhra Pradesh at an alarming rate. In a 24 hours span of time, at least 56 new deaths and 5,041 positive cases reported in the State, according to the health bulletin released on Sunday evening.

At least ten people died due to the virus in East Godavari, 8 in Srikakulam, 7 each in Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Krishna, 4 in Prakasam, 3 each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Vizianagaram, 2 each in Guntur and Chittoor districts, between Saturday 9 am to Sunday 9 am. With this, the death toll mounted to 642 and the total positive cases reached 49,650. That means almost 50,000 people have been affected with the virus in the State.

Out of the total positive cases, 26,118 patients have been undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 22,890 people got discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 647 positive cases reported in East Godavari, 637 in Anantapur, 535 in Srikakulam, 440 in Chittoor, 397 in Krishna, 391 in Nellore, 393 in West Godavari, 364 in Kurnool, 354 in Guntur, 266 in Visakhapatnam, 226 in Kadapa, 241 in Vizianagaram and 150 in Prakasam.

When it comes to the highest total death reports, Kurnool is top among all with 123 confirmed COVID19 deaths and 101 in Krishna district.