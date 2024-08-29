56,100 cusecs of water released from Srisailam dam

Srisailam (Nandyal district) : The authorities of Srisailam dam lifted three radial gates to a height of 10 feet and released 56,100 cusecs water to downstream on Wednesday. According to information huge amount of floodwater is being received at the dam.

The water at the dam has almost reached its full capacity of 885 tmcft. It has been receiving inflows of 22,7,115 from Jurala project in Telangana State and 2,280 cusecs from Sunkesula Barrage in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh state - total inflows of 2,55,215 cusecs.

Superintending engineer Kabir Basha said that as Srisailam dam was receiving huge infows of floodwater, three radial gates to a height of 10 feet have been lifted and 56,100 cusecs of water was released downstream.

After maintaining the storage level of 885 tmcft, the surplus water has been released to Nagarjuna Sagar and various canals and projects in Kurnool district. The SE further stated that 15,409 watts of power is being generated at the hydel project on the right bank after utilising 31,117 cusecs of water.