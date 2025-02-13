58 women receive free training in tailoring, fashion designing

Visakhapatnam : In a step to empower women, training in tailoring and fashion designing were offered free of cost.

Facilitated by Sri Sathya Sai Railway Samithi, the training was given as part of its skill development programme.

Two batches of trainees completed the course. While 28 women picked up the skill in the first batch, 30 participants attended the session in the following batch.

On the occasion of the valedictory ceremony held on Wednesday, the trainees were given certificates.

The certificates were awarded to the participants by PRSN Naidu, district president, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations along with KP Hemamalini, Professor of Cardiology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Srikakulam.

Addressing the participants after the completion of their course, K P Hemamalini, appreciated the women for availing the platform facilitated by the Samithi.

.PRSN Naidu encouraged the trainees to make the best use of their newly-acquired skills to improve their livelihood. He also called upon them to extend a helping hand to other underprivileged individuals and share the skills learnt.

Marking the occasion, sewing machines were given away to five trainees belonging to the economically weaker sections.

For long, the seva organisations have been empowering communities, especially those belonging to weaker sections, equipping them with various training programmes for sustainable livelihood. These apart, a plenty of service-oriented activities are being conducted by the Samithi.