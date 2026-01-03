Karan Johar poised to return with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran and filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly preparing to helm his next big-screen project, a sweeping family drama that insiders suggest could become one of his most ambitious works to date. Sources close to the production indicate that Johar has finalised the script and is moving towards pre-production, with principal photography expected to begin by the end of 2026.

The as-yet-untitled film is widely rumoured to draw inspiration from the emotional core and grandeur of Johar’s 2001 classic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, sparking widespread speculation that the new venture may be informally referred to as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 within industry circles.

According to those familiar with the planning process, the project will centre on generational conflict and evolving family relationships, blending romance with a deeply emotional narrative that echoes themes from the original blockbuster.

Casting discussions are said to be under way, with filmmakers reportedly seeking a balanced ensemble of two male and two female leads, though no official confirmations have yet been made.

The announcement has ignited a flurry of reactions online, with sections of the film fraternity and audiences expressing both excitement and scepticism at the prospect of revisiting such a beloved cinematic world.

Some fans have questioned whether a sequel could live up to the legacy of its predecessor, while others have voiced keen anticipation for what could become a defining Bollywood event of 2026.

As of now, neither Johar nor Dharma Productions has released an official statement, leaving many details including the precise title and cast firmly under wraps.