60 families join TDP in Macherla

60 families from the Gottipalla in wards 28-29 of Macharla municipality have recently joined the Telugu Desam Party, as announced by Julakanti Brahmareddy, the in-charge of the Macharla Constituency for the party. This event took place on Sunday, where Brahmareddy, who himself was born and raised in the Muslim Bazar at East Bhavi, expressed his understanding of the challenges faced by the Muslim community.

Brahmareddy acknowledged the hard work put in by the heads of Muslim families to support their households, and assured them of his commitment to improving their quality of life. He also highlighted the efforts made by the current MLA over the past four and a half years to drive development and uplift the Muslim community.





Delete Edit





In a show of gratitude, a paper was written and placed in the mosque, signifying the appreciation of the Gottipalla clans for the support received from the Muslim community. The event was attended by various party leaders and activists, including State Telugu Youth Organizing Secretary Kurri Sivareddy, Town Presidents Kommara Durga Rao, and Town Telugu Youth Presidents Babu Khan, among others.

The participation of the Constituency Minority Presidents, Town Minority Presidents, and other party members showcased the unity and support within the community. The event served as a platform for collaboration and solidarity among different groups and communities within Macharla municipality.