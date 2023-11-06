60 temples to be constructed with Rs 60 cr: Minister Kakani

Podalakuru (Nellore district): About 60 temples were proposed to be constructed with Rs 6 crore in Sarvepalli constituency in the coming days. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy revealed after participating in various developmental works at Nandivayee village of Podalakuru mandal on Sunday. He further informed that Matha Parameswari Ammavari temple will be constructed in Nandivayee SC Colony with the support from TTD under Srivani Trust Funds. This temple would be completed within three months, he added.

The Minister alleged that previous TDP government totally neglected to develop villages, especially construction of link roads, which caused problems to the farmers in shifting their produce to markets. He said after YSR Congress Party came to power, it concentrated on construction of roads in rural areas in the interest of farmers.

The Minister recalled that when he was Zilla Parishad Chairman, he had sanctioned Rs 29 lakh for roads construction, Rs 20 lakh for drains and Rs 17 lakh for providing drinking water facility in Nandivayee village. He urged people to support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for initiating more developmental activities in coming days.

Later, Minister Govardhan Reddy distributed ownership right confirmation pattas to the beneficiaries in the village.

Officials and YSRCP leaders participated in the programme.