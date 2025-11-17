600 take part in a walkathon to build awareness about preterm birth

Visakhapatnam: More than 600 people took part in the ‘World Prematurity Day’ walkathon organised at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The objective of the event is to raise awareness about preterm birth and its impact on newborns and their families.

Prematurity remains one of the leading causes of neonatal mortality in India. A 2025 health survey indicated that about 13 percent of babies in India are born prematurely, with 17 percent having low birth weight. Babies born before 37 weeks of gestation face a higher risk of breathing difficulties, infections and long-term developmental challenges. Timely medical intervention and access to specialised neonatal intensive care can dramatically improve survival and long-term outcomes for these infants.

The event, organised by Rainbow Children’s Hospital, brought families, children, healthcare professionals and members of the public together. Promoting maternal and newborn health, they joined in the walkathon that concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony to the participants.