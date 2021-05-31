64 O2 plants to come up in State

Nellore: Minister for Water Resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy planned 64 oxygen plants across the State and 4 among them would be set up in Nellore district.

The Minister formally laid the foundation for an oxygen plant worth Rs 1.2 crore at the GGH premises here on Sunday along with Minister for IT and Industries M Goutham Reddy and said the proposed plant would produce 1 KL per minute of oxygen per day. He said tenders have also been called for completion of the plant.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Goutham Reddy said that they are also establishing a liquid oxygen plant at an estimated cost of Rs 1.55 crore at Atmakur. The Minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been monitoring the Covid containment measures round-the-clock and taking measures to prevent the shortage of oxygen in the State.

As part of his vision, the production of cryogenic tanks has been enhanced at VRCV Asia Pacific Private Limited in Sri City to keep oxygen in reserve in all the hospitals across the State, said Goutham Reddy.

Referring to their plans to increase medical facilities to the Covid patients, Goutham Reddy said that a 1,000-bed hospital is being established under the support of RINL at Visakhapatnam and 200 beds among them are made available to the patients from Sunday.

He claimed that AP is in the forefront with respect to vaccination and containment of Covid. Nellore rural legislator K Sridhar Reddy, District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and Joint Collector MN Harendira Prasad were also present.