650 door-to-door ration delivery vans reach East Godavari

Kakinada: A total of 650 YSR rice vehicles reached in the district, according to District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy.

He said that the Chief Minister will launch the programme to distribute YSR rice vehicles (mini mobile trucks) to the beneficiaries on January 21 at the State level. As part of public distribution, the State government would be highly ambitious in distributing essential commodities to the people at their doorstep.

The Collector directed the officials to make all arrangements for the event. He suggested that beneficiaries of vehicles coming from far-flung areas should reach Kakinada by noon on January 20. He directed them to arrange all the vehicles in division and mandal-level and make necessary route map for the movement of vehicles to the mandals to avoid traffic problems.

He advised all the officers to remain vigilant till the mobile vehicles reach the mandals and complete the training for the beneficiaries. The door delivery scheme is the first of its kind in the country and a prestigious programme by the government.

He said that the beneficiaries will conduct a trial run to get used to the area they were allotted under the supervision of local tahsildars and interact with the public after the vehicles are handed over to them. He said that all arrangements are made to door deliver the ration commodities from February 1.