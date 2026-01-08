Hackathon poster unveiled at Vijaya Engineering College

Khammam: A poster on hackathon to be organised at Vijaya Engineering College was unveiled on the college campus here on Wednesday.

The hackathon, jointly organised by MySpark Academy and Novation Learnings Private Limited, will be held on January 9, with the objective of enhancing creativity and technical skills among students. Speaking on the occasion, MySpark Academy CEO Srikavitha Parupalli Yerra said the hackathon would provide students an opportunity to develop applications across various domains. Such programmes help foster problem-solving abilities and innovative thinking among students, she said.

Vijaya Engineering College Vice Chairperson Parupalli Vijayalakshmi said initiatives like hackathons play a key role in preparing students to meet industry requirements.