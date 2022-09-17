6.5L acre e-crop registrations completed in Puttaparthi

Ptaparthi (Sathya Sai): District Collector Basanth Kumar has stated that the present Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy dispensation is a pro-farmer government and has given top priority to farmers welfare. Participating in the 5th Agriculture Advisory committee meeting, presided over by its chairman A V Ramana Reddy at the mini-conference hall here on Friday, Basanth reviewed the schemes implementation of agriculture allied activities. Responding to the queries by members, agriculture joint director Subbarao revealed that e-crop registration has been almost completed. Out of 7.50 lakh acres, e-crop registration of 6.50 lakh acres has been completed. Similarly, e-KYC has been completed to an extent of 2.9 lakh beneficiaries which is 70 percent. For the remaining farmers too, e-KYC is being completed in different Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

The collector said that 234 farm mechanisation tool centres had been set up in 234 RBKs. Also, drones were made available in 3 selected RBKs in a mandal. Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman A V Ramana urged all related government officials to help farmers in making agriculture remunerative and commercially viable. He urged officials to educate the farmers on latest cropping trends. He urged the collector to fill several posts lying vacant in Animal Husbandry department. He also urged the collector to arrange for compensation to family members of a farmer in Madakasira, who committed suicide after investing all his money in sinking bore-wells which failed to show water availability.