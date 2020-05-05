67 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally reaches 1717

Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 67 new coronavirus positive cases out of 8,263 tests conducted in the last twenty-four hours on Tuesday. With this, the total tally reaches to 1717 cases along with 589 recovered cases and 34 fatalities. As many as 1094 persons are undergoing treatment. As per the media health bulletin released on Tuesday, Kurnool has recorded the highest number of cases with 25 followed by Gujarat returnees 14, Anantapur 2, Guntur 13, Kadapa 2, Krishna 8, Nellore 1, Visakhapatnam 2.

The increase in cases is steady from last week after the rise in conduction of tests, which stood first in the country to conduct more number of COVID-19 tests—1,33,492 tests were conducted in the state so far.

Meanwhile, the government has lifted restrictions in green and orange zones in the state and especially on the liquor sales. The liquor sales have begun in the state on Monday with 25 per cent hike in the prices. However, despite the increase in prices, the people have flocked to stores and procured liquor leaving social distancing aside.

With this, the government hs further increased the prices by 50 per cent on Tuesday to curb the consumption of alcohol in the state.



