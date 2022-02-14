7 newly appointed judges for AP high court take oath

Seven newly appointed judges for Andhra Pradesh high court took oath today. The newly appointed judges are Justice Konakanti Srinivas Reddy, justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, justice Nimmagadda Venkateshwarlu, justice Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, justice Satti Subba Reddy, justice Cheemalapati Ravi and justice Vaddiboina Sujatha.



The high court chief justice Prashanth Kumar Mishra administered the oath to them. With the swearing in ceremony of new judges, the total judges in the Andhra Pradesh high court went up to 27. The number of posts of judges in AP high court are 37.



High court judges, advocate general S Sriram, high court bar association presidents Janaki Ramireddy, bar council president Ganta Ramarao, assistant solicitor general Haranath, several registrars and advocates were present.



It is known that the supreme court collegium has appointed seven judges for Andhra Pradesh high court and a notification has been released after the approval of President of India Ramnath Kovind. It is expected that all the vacancies from the quota of lawyers and the quota of judges will be filled by August this year.



In November last year, two new judges -- advocate K. Manmatharavu and Judge BS Bhanumathi are proposed to be appointed as High Court Judges. The two were then sworn in as judges and took charge. Now seven more judges took oath as judges.