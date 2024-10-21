70 crest gates of Prakasam Barrage lifted

Guntur: Irrigation department officials lifted seventy crest gates of Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada city and released the floodwater to the downstream, in the backdrop of increase of inflows from the upstream of the project following the heavy rains in the catchment area.

The water storage capacity of the reservoir is 3.7 TMCs. At present, water level in the barrage has reached its full capacity. The barrage is getting 1,18,047 cusecs of the floodwater from the upstream of the barrage. The irrigation department officials are releasing the same to the downstream.

The water storage capacity of Srisailam reservoir is 215.81 TMCs and at present water level in the reservoir touched 214.84 TMCs. The reservoir is getting 1,97,641 cusecs of the floodwater from the inflows from the upstream and 1,85,170 cusecs of the floodwater is being released to the downstream. Similarly, the water storage capacity of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 312.05 TMCs. At present, floodwater level in the reservoir touched 311.45 TMCs. The reservoir is getting inflows of 1,72,712 cusecs and 1,89,312 cusecs of floodwater is being released.

Water storage capacity of Pulichintala Project is 45.77 TMCs.

At present, floodwater level in the reservoir touched 2.27 TMCs.

The project is getting inflows of 2,39,417 cusecs from the upstream of the project and 2,38,720 cusecs of the floodwater is being released to the downstream.