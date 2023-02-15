70,056 students to take Inter exams this year

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr S Dilli Rao asked the officials to coordinate for conducting Intermediate Public Examinations successfully, which are slated to take place from March 15 to April 4. He informed that the Public Examinations (Theory) will be conducted from March 15 to April 4; practical examinations from February 26 to March 7; Vocational Practical will be conducted from February 20 to March 3; Ethics and Human Values exam will be held on February 15 and Environmental Education exam will be conducted on February 17.

He convened a meeting with the officials concerned at Vijayawada on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 86 examination centres would be arranged for theory examinations. This year around 70,056 students will be attending Intermediate examinations, of which 38,660 are first-year students and 31,396 second-year students, he added.

The Collector informed that theory exams would be held from 9 am to 12 noon. He further said that each examination centre would have a chief superintendent, 23 custodian officers, two flying squads, and two sitting squads. Likewise, 3,500 invigilators would also be required to conduct the examinations. He directed the RTC officials to provide transport facilities as the students reach the examination centres early. District Revenue Officer K Mohan Kumar, Regional Inspection Intermediate Education Officer P Ravi Kumar, DEO CV Renuka, High Power Committee member Jaya Sri and others attended the meeting.