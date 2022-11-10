75 revenue staff from East Godavari takes part in sports meet

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District Collector K Madhavi Latha said that 75 revenue employees from East Godavari district are competing in various sports at State-level revenue sports. On Thursday, she distributed sports kits, prepared by Anand Swaroop, proprietor of Paramesu Biotech Pvt Ltd, to sportspersons of revenue department. The Collector congratulated the employees participating in various sports competitions on behalf of the district.

Madhavi Latha said that shoes and other sports equipment costing about Rs 1,50,000 have been provided by Anand Swaroop. Companies should be an inspiration to others by supporting sports competitions with social responsibility, she added.

Sixth Andhra Pradesh State level Revenue Employees Sports Competition will be held on November 11, 12, and 13 on the premises of Acharya Nagarjuna University.

B Bapiraju, president of the newly formed East Godavari district revenue services association, said that the sportsmen of the district representing cricket, volleyball, tennis, kabaddi, swimming, throwball, and other sports.