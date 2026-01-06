Dubstep® Turns Up the Volume with Fresh Wireless Earbuds and Speaker Launch

Dubstep®, the fast-fashion consumer tech brand from the Nu Republic® universe, has expanded its audio portfolio with the launch of a new range of True Wireless (TWS) earbuds and portable wireless speakers. Designed for every day, on-the-go use, the new lineup reflects the brand’s play-first, accessible approach to audio technology.

As part of the announcement, Dubstep® also unveiled Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador, reinforcing the brand’s bold, expressive, and culture-led identity.

The newly launched product lineup includes the Dubstep® Buzz X7, Dubstep® Buzz X8, and Dubstep® Buzz X9 TWS earbuds, along with the Dubstep® Pop 1200 and Dubstep® Pop 1400 wireless speakers. The range is designed to cater to different listening preferences—from long hours of everyday use to bass-heavy music and immersive audio experiences.

Inspired by music, movement, and pop culture, Dubstep® designs technology that blends easily into daily life. Rooted in its Made to Play philosophy, the brand focuses on intuitive products that balance performance, design, and accessibility for Gen Z and young millennial consumers.

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic Universe which includes brands like Nu Republic®, Triphop® and now Dubstep®, said, “Dubstep® was built around the idea that technology should feel easy, expressive, and part of everyday life. This new audio range reflects how our audience listens to music today—across moments, moods, and settings. Bringing Abhay on board felt like a natural extension of that thinking.”

Abhay Deol joins Dubstep® as brand ambassador for its consumer tech range, aligning with the brand’s culture-led approach to technology. Known for his independent choices and strong connection to music beyond films, Deol reflects Dubstep®’s focus on individuality and self-expression.

Features, Specifications and Pricing

The Dubstep® Buzz X7 offers up to 56 hours of total playtime, supported by 13mm dynamic drivers and X-Bass technology for enhanced low-end performance. Equipped with Wireless (BT) v5.3 and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), the earbuds are built for stable connectivity and clear calls.

Introductory price: INR 699

The Dubstep® Buzz X8 focuses on all-day listening, delivering up to 56 hours of playtime with 13mm dynamic drivers and ENC-enabled dual microphones. Wireless (BT) v5.3 connectivity, touch controls, and voice assistant support make it suitable for everyday use.

Introductory price: INR 599

Designed for bass-focused listeners, the Dubstep® Buzz X9 features 13mm dynamic drivers and up to 60 hours of total playtime. The earbuds include dual-mode functionality, allowing users to switch between music and gaming modes for an optimised audio experience.

Introductory price: INR 599

On the speaker side, the Dubstep® Pop 1400 Wireless Speaker delivers a 14W output through 52mm dynamic drivers, offering rich, room-filling sound. With up to 16 hours of playtime and True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, it is designed for both indoor and outdoor use.

Introductory price: INR 699

The Dubstep® Pop 1200 Wireless Speaker offers a 12W output with balanced audio performance and deep bass. Like the Pop 1400, it supports TWS pairing and delivers up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge.

Introductory price: INR 599

The launch marks Dubstep®’s continued focus on building a relevant audio ecosystem while strengthening its cultural connection with young consumers who see technology as an extension of their lifestyle, not just a utility.

Dubstep® has emerged as one of the fastest-growing brands in fast-moving consumer tech, adding over 10 million loyal consumers to its ecosystem each year. The brand is available across India’s leading platforms — including Blinkit, Instamart, Zepto, Flipkart, and Big Basket and others.



