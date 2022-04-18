7,537 candidates secure jobs in two-day YSRCP Job Mela

Tirupati: The two-day 'YSRCP Job Mela' ended at SV University campus in Tirupati on Sunday. The organisers said that candidates from four Lok Sabha constituencies Anantapur, Hindupur, Nandyal and Kurnool have attended the mela on the second day. Senior YSRCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy visited the mela on Sunday as well and said that they were being organised as per the vision of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The unemployed youth have attended the mela sincerely though everyone could not get the job opportunity. Those who are not selected need not be disappointed as it's a continuous process. Based on the educational qualifications the job opportunities will be offered to the candidates. The selected candidates will be trained through skill development.

He said that the aim of the Chief Minister was to reduce unemployment in the State and through the melas in Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam and providing 15,000 jobs was the target. About 9,876 candidates have attended the Mela on Sunday out of which 2,753 have secured jobs while on the first day 4,784 got employment.

On the whole 7,537 have got jobs in the two-day drive, he added. Keeping in view the response in Tirupati, efforts will be made to invite more companies for the similar melas in Guntur and Visakhapatnam soon. Most of the candidates have been hired by various IT companies and majority of them have been given offer letters.

Reddy said that the Chief Minister will release job notification for the government jobs soon. The job mela was organised by YSRCP social media State in-charge Devendra Reddy.