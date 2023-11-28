75th NCC Raising Day celebrated

Piler: “NCC has reached a phenomenal landmark today. Over these 75 years, the distinguished organisation stood firm to its ethos and emerged as an epitome of unity and discipline amongst the youth,” stated Dr K Srinivasulu Reddy, in-charge principal of SG Government Degree College in Piler on Monday.

The College NCC unit has celebrated 75th anniversary here. Highlighting the remarkable contribution of NCC in nation building, the Principal extended his complements to the NCC Unit of SG Government Degree College for their boundless accomplishments and assured them all the assistance in their future endeavours.

On this occasion, NCC Unit of the College conducted a mega blood donation camp, in association with the area government hospital and blood bank, Chittoor. About 48 units of blood has been donated by the NCC Cadets, staff and students of the College.

Several competitions were conducted on this occasion and Associate NCC Officer Lt Dr M Venkataramanaiah congratulated the winners.