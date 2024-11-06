77 Gokulam sheds sanctioned to Tuggali mandal

Tuggali (Kurnool district): Assistant project officer Hema Sunder has said that the State government has sanctioned 72 Gokulam sheds to Tuggali mandal.

The beneficiaries can rear cows, buffaloes and sheep after constructing the sheds. Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the APO has said that 72 Gokulam sheds have been sanctioned and an amount of Rs 15 crore was also released for the construction.

The technical assistants were ordered to meet the beneficiaries in the villages and encourage them to construct the Gokulam sheds within a week days. They were also told to give markings for the construction of sheds. Apart from giving markings the technical assistants have to ensure the completion of sheds after staying in the villages.

He further instructed the technical assistants to tell the beneficiaries that if the sheds are not constructed in a week, then they will be cancelled. If the sheds are constructed as per the fixed time, then the bills will be cleared.

Junior engineer Pradeep, technical assistants Paradappa, Rama Krishna, Ramanji, Jayaramudu, Chandrasekhar, field assistants and others participated.