8 arrested, 18 kg ganja seized

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Task Force police along with the Law & Order police arrested eight persons in two different cases and seized 18 kg ganja from their possession. The arrested persons are addicted to Ganja and are also selling it to other persons to make easy money.

The Task Force police along with Ajit Singh Nagar police arrested two persons, a man and a woman, and seized nine kgs ganja in Nandamuri Nagar under the Ajit Singh Nagar police station. Yogananda Sunita (36) and Chebrolu Naveen of Nandamuri Nagar were arrested and nine kg ganja seized by the police. A person by name Prashant is a regular visitor to the residence of Sunita in Nandamuri Nagar. He purchases Ganja from Andhra-Odisha border and used to sell to the local customers in Vijayawada. On a tip off, the police raided his residence and apprehended.

In another case, the Task force police along with the Surya Rao Peta police made a raid in Durga Puram and arrested six persons and seized nine kg ganja. The accused persons P Praneet, Kodali Emerald, Ganga Srinu, Mayara Mahesh, Kakarla Chaitanyam and Gandham Jaswant became ganja addicts. The six-member gang purchased ganja from AP-Odisha border and sold it in different parts of Vijayawada. The commissioner of police SV Rajasekhara Babu appealed to the people to pass on information to the police WhatsApp No 9121162475 or mail to [email protected] and stated that identities will not be disclose.