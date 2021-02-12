8 Keralites with 200kg ganja arrested in Ongole

Ongole: The Prakasam district police arrested 8 men, natives of Kerala State, by chasing them and seized 200 kilograms of ganja, worth Rs 10 lakh from their possession, on Thursday.

Chirala DSP P Srikanth said that on receipt of credible information about illegal transportation of banned Indian hemp, the Yaddanapudi SI GV Chowdary and his team were checking the vehicles under the supervision of Inkollu CI Md K Altaf Hussain at the check-post near Ananthavaram village on Thursday afternoon. As two cars didn't stop at the check-post and proceeded further, the CI and SI chased them and managed to stop the vehicles at Yaddanapudi.

During the checking, they found 54 packets of ganja from Innova car with registered number KL03AC3263 (displaying duplicate number AP27BJ5856) and 36 packets of ganja in Hyundai car bearing registered number KL49K5047.

The police registered a case under various sections of NDPS Act and arrested the 8 accused identified as Chitta Kuttappan Sijith, Vadakkeveedu Krishnamurthy Sudhesh, Dileep Gopi, Manikanthan Mahesh, Ratheesh Sethu of Palakkad district, Unni Roy, Thaikachan Jose Majo of Thrissur district, Parameswaran Vishnu of Ernakulam district.

The DSP said that the accused confessed that they bought banned Indian hemp from the Paderu area of Vishakapatnam and were going to sell the same in Ernakulam district of Kerala State. Police said that they seized the 90 packets of ganja of total weight 200kg and the vehicles used for illegal transportation of the same.