8 lakh fingerlings released into Krishna

Narasaraopet: The government will improve fishery resources and take steps to improve the standard of living of the fishermen, assured District Collector M Venugopal Reddy. On Tuesday, he released fish seeds into Krishna river at Undavalli of Guntur district and distributed four two-wheelers and ice boxes to fishermen.

The Collector informed that so far, they have released 12.6 lakh fish seeds into the river to develop fishery resources. Now another eight lakh fingerlings were released into the river. He recalled that the government has been implementing Matsyakarula Bharosa scheme for the welfare of fishermen and giving subsidy on diesel for boating to be used for fishing.

MLC M Hanumantha Rao said that the government took all steps for fishermen to lead better lives.

MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy said that the government is giving subsidies on heavy vehicles and two-wheelers for transporting fishes and two-wheelers for retail sale. Fisheries department officials Raghunadha Babu, Prasad and others were present.