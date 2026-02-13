8 MEPMA employees suspended8 MEPMA employees suspended

Narasaraopet: Eight employees have been suspended in connection with the creation of fake groups in MEPMA (Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas) and securing bank loans fraudulently. Narasaraopet district project director (PD) Murali Krishna issued orders to this effect on Thursday. Palnadu district collector Kritika Shukla had personally brought the alleged irregularities in MEPMA to the notice of the Chief Minister during a collectors’ conference.

It is alleged that nearly 150 fake groups were created in urban areas and bank loans amounting to about Rs 20 crore were obtained. The allegations were raised by the YSRCP. Following the allegations, the district collector constituted an inquiry committee comprising the MEPMA PD, DSP, and Narasaraopet RDO. After questioning several persons concerned, the committee submitted its report to the district collector.

City mission managers Thumma Deepa, Umar Vali, G Srinivasa Rao of Narasaraopet, Chilakaluripet and Piduguralla community organisers M Mallikarjuna Rao, G Bhoodevi, B Vijaya Pranathi, K Srinivasa Rao, and D Bala Anjaneyulu of Chilakaluripet were placed under suspension.