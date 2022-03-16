8 Must Visit Places in Horsely Hills

Beautiful mountains, grey clouds, and fantastic scenery make the attractive destinations, and Horsely Hills is among them. It is located in the Chittor district near the Karnataka state border.

Let us see what destinations you can visit in and around the Horsely Hills. They are:

Kaigal Falls

Kaiga Falls are located at Kuppam highway, known to be one of the favorite destinations for people in Andhra Pradesh. This place is most visited during the monsoon.













Chennakesava Temple:

Besides being a place for beautiful hills, it is also famous for Chennakesava Temple, which grabs the pilgrims to this place.













Horsely Hills Zoo

If you are a lover of wildlife, it is the perfect place to enjoy the different wildlife species. It is located just 1 km from the Horsely Hills Bus Station.















Whisper Wind View Point

It is one of the attractive places in Horsely Hills. It is the best place for trekking, and it is a beautiful place to take pictures.















Gali Bandalu

Also called Windy Rocks is another tourist attraction in the Horsely Hills. Sunset and Sunrise are the best things to view at this place.















Kalyani

Kalyani is the name of the Eucalyptus trees located in the Van Vihar Park of Horsely Hills. The tree 'Kalyani,' which is one of the top attractions of Horsley Hills.















Gangotri Lake

Visiting Gangotri Lake is one of the best things to do in Horsely Hills. The seasonal lake is filled with water during the monsoons and covered with beautiful trees and vegetation.















Mallamma Temple:

This is another important place located near the bus stand. People can reach this place by trekking. The surrounding people treat Mallamma as the Goddesses and visit the temple to seek her blessings.













