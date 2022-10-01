8 Red sanders smugglers held,122 red sander logs worth Rs.1.22 cr seized

Chittoor: Red Sanders smuggling seems to be unabated in Chittoor district. According to District Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy, Chittoor Taluq police have seized 122 red sander logs nabbing eight red sander smugglers on Saturday

Speaking to media men here on Saturday, SP Risanth Reddy said that team of police force headed by Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy conducted intensive vehicle checking drive.

On Saturday wee hours, the police trapped a lorry, two cars, one motor bike seizing 122 red sander logs. The police have arrested 8 red sander smugglers on the spot and sent for remand. The smugglers used to cut red sander trees in Seshachalam forest and transport to Tamilnadu state earning huge returns. Chittoor DSP N Sudhakar Reddy, Taluq PS CI M Acchari were present.