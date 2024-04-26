Celebrating 107 Years of Osmania University: A Legacy of Academic Excellence

On April 26, 1917, a visionary step was taken in the realm of Indian education. Mir Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam of Hyderabad, issued a historic Farman laying the foundation for what would become one of India’s most prestigious educational institutions – Osmania University. Today, as we commemorate 107 years since its establishment, it’s imperative to reflect on its journey, its contributions, and its enduring legacy.



The Genesis

The genesis of Osmania University can be traced back to a memorandum by Sir Akbar Hydari to the Education Minister of the Nizam Government in 1917, underscoring the necessity of a university in Hyderabad with Urdu as the medium of instruction. This foresight, recognizing Urdu’s significance as a language of wide currency in India, laid the groundwork for a revolutionary educational institution.

Initially inaugurated adjacent to Nizam College at Basheerbagh, Osmania University embarked on its mission with humble beginnings, offering faculties in arts and theology to a modest cohort of students and faculty members. However, it soon outgrew its nascent confines, prompting the endeavor to establish a permanent campus. In this pursuit, the Nizam enlisted the expertise of distinguished pros such as Patrick Geddes, a Scottish sociologist and town planner, and Ernest Jasper, a Belgian architect. Geddes meticulously surveyed prospective locations and identified the Adikitmet area as the most suitable site for the university. Jasper’s architectural brilliance gave birth to the magnificent Arts College. Furthermore, the benevolence of Mahalaka Chanda, a renowned philanthropist, who generously donated land for this noble cause, further propelled Osmania University towards its grand vision.

Contemporary Osmania varsity

Today, Osmania University stands as a testament to the enduring power of education. Its sprawling 1600-acre campus hosts over 3,00,000 students, making it one of the largest higher education systems in India. With a dedicated faculty and staff of nearly 3000, Osmania continues to attract aspiring minds from across the nation and beyond.

Central to its academic prowess is the Osmania University Library, a repository of knowledge dating back to its inception in 1918. Housing close to half a million books and over 6000 manuscripts, including rare palm leaf manuscripts, the library stands as a beacon of intellectual exploration and discovery.

Osmania University’s academic excellence has been recognized on the global stage, with commendable rankings in prestigious university rankings. From QS World University Rankings to Times Higher Education Rankings and the National Institutional Ranking Framework, Osmania consistently features among the top institutions, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in education and research.

107th Foundation Day Celebrations

Now, Osmania University marked its 107th anniversary with resplendent fervour, hosting a series of events under the banner of ‘Osmania Taksh 2024’. Themed ‘Connect & Reconnect to Grow’, the festivities symbolized not just a milestone in time but also a testament to the enduring spirit of education.

The day commenced with a spirited Foundation Day walkathon, echoing the strides of progress from the University College of Engineering to the iconic OU Centenary Pylon. Subsequently, the historic Arts College reverberated with pride as it honoured its own achievers, lauding students who have embarked on government careers, ranging from police constables to the prestigious All India Civil Services.

An Open Day welcomes the wider community, offering a glimpse into the scholarly pursuits across various departments, aiming to inspire the next generation of thinkers and innovators. The inclusion of a guest lecture by members of Neeti Ayog adds a layer of intellectual enrichment to the proceedings.

As the celebrations come to an end, cultural activities are expected to encapsulate the essence of Osmania University’s rich tapestry of diversity and talent. This three-day extravaganza serves not only to invigorate the spirit of students, faculty, and researchers but also underscores the university’s pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of society through academic research.

Idea of university & Osmania University

Drawing parallels between the genesis and evolution of Osmania University and John Henry Newman’s “The Idea of a University” offers profound insights into essence of higher education. Newman envisioned universities as hubs for holistic intellectual development, a vision mirrored in Osmania’s diverse academic environment. Just as Newman advocated for a liberal education cultivating knowledge, cause and character, Osmania’s array of faculties, including arts, social science and education, emphasizes its commitment to nurturing well-rounded students.

Furthermore, As Newman emphasized societal engagement and community-building of universities, it is evident that Osmania University founded it ethos of social justice and cultural identity or recognition. Osmania’s meticulous planning, from campus selection to architectural design, mirrors Newman’s belief in an environment conducive to learning and growth. Moreover, Osmania’s revered library reflects Newman’s emphasis on research and intellectual exploration.

However, as Osmania University commemorates its 107th anniversary, it serves as a living testament to Newman’s enduring ideals. Both Newman’s philosophy and Osmania’s journey highlight education’s transformative power and its role in enriching communities. In celebrating Osmania’s legacy, we honour the timeless principles championed by Newman, guiding institutions toward enlightenment and societal advancement.

Legacy to be Continued

As we reflect on this momentous occasion, let us recognize Osmania University’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its profound impact on shaping minds and shaping futures.As we celebrate 107 years of Osmania University, let us not only honour its illustrious past but also reaffirm our commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In an ever-changing world, Osmania’s legacy of excellence serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path towards a brighter, more enlightened future for generations to come.

(Writer is Vice-Principal, Arts College, Osmania University)