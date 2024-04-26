MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th April 2024

Harrowing recurrence of suicides

Seven students who failed in Inter exams and one with fear of failing took extreme step of suicide, leaving untold misery and havoc to the parents. Every year this mishap is recurring. Parents could have been cautious and watching their wards a day before announcement of the result. Governments also could have initiated steps to keep their wards under watch and ward so that this tragic end could have been averted. Teachers also should inculcate courage in young minds to face failures. Once again I quote Abdul Kalam “FAIL means First Attempt In Learning”

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

Modi’s bid to invoke religion for votes

The mangalsutra, or loosely translated as ‘wedding necklace’, has become the flavour of this election season. The term now has wide currency. For this the credit or discredit should go entirely to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He let his imagination run wild and contended that the Congress planned to snatch the mangalsutra from Hindu women and hand it to ‘infiltrators’ and ‘those who have ‘more children’. Modi could not have been unaware that nobody would believe or take seriously his fictitious ‘mangalsutra story’. Modi could have steered clear of suggesting a scenario in which married women will be dispossessed of the mangalsutra and dragging something as sacred as the mangalsutra into his ‘dog-whistle’ politics.

G David Milton, Maruthancode, TN

BJP should first heed call of Venkaiah

M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice-President of India, calls for strengthening anti-defection law and ending freebies. This is what people of India want to stop politics from becoming a profession or business by changing parties to mint money unethically and illegally and come to power by irrationally and irresponsibly distributing freely, the hard-earned taxpayers money to vote banks. The billion dollar question is whether politicians will heed the advice given by Naidu. He can convince BJP to begin implementing these highly worthy changes in Indian politics.

Dr O Prasada Rao, Hyderabad

***

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has rightly said that leaders should first resign from the party and then join other political parties. But the present mindset of our leaders seems to be quite different - they are aping monkeys that jump from one branch of tree to another - for their self interest. Such leaders cannot become public servants to represent the grievances of the poor. A big shame on those leaders.

Syed Amjad Ali, Secunderabad.

SC decree on MTP very objectionable

When Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act caps the upper limit of 24 weeks for women on any reason, how further extension of this period was vetted up to 30 weeks that is seven-and-a-half months? It is very fatal to the mother and the child. Aren’t the Medical Board members aware of this fact? Doctors many a time refused to terminate advanced pregnancies. The verdict of the Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Pardiwala was seen in print media on April 22. As a woman with children, I strongly oppose the decree of the SC. Abortion could have been carried out in the initial stage itself.

N Ramalakshmi, Secunderabad

The impressive ascent of Gukesh

The seventeen years old Gukesh creating history by winning candidates chess tournament and becoming the challenger to world champion is impressive. If he defeats the present World champion, Din Laren, he will become the youngest world champion in chess history. It’s a moment of glory for India to have more number of grand masters. Gukesh is promising with his composed and mature play. India seems prepared to find its lost glory in the chess world.

Dr DVG Sankara Rao, Vizianagaram

Partisan judiciary highly worrisome

The High Court of West Bengal terminated the 25,753 teachers over irregularities in the recruitment process of 2016. The School Service Commission Chairman claims that allegedly 5,000 teachers and non-teachers may have got jobs through illegal means, and it is not fair to punish the entire batch of recruitment. The CM alleged the partisan attitude of Judiciary, when she made an observation that every PIL filed by BJP is paid attention to by the HC. For others there is no response. A partisan judiciary is the last that the democracy can afford.

P R Ravinder, Hyderabad

Why youth incurious about voting

The editorial has rightly pointed out that with the percentage of youth to vote has increased due to addition of first-time voters to the list, it is perceived as the harbinger of far-reaching positive changes in India’s political set-up. Ostensibly, it would be another milestone in Indian democracy if maximum youth participates in election because it serves the dual purpose of playing a constructive role in shaping the larger interest of the country. In other words, urban voters in particular youth should feel their votes as a double-edged sword and vote at any cost which is healthy sign of a growing democracy.

K R Srinivasan, Secunderabad