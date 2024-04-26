INDIA bloc’s Eda Sudhakar Reddy files papers

Ongole: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc candidate for the Ongole parliament constituency, Eda Sudhakar Reddy filed his nomination with a huge rally here on Thursday.

CPI and CPM workers and the cadre of the Congress party joined together in the rally. Sudhakar Reddy reached the collectorate as a procession from the Saibaba temple in Lawyer Pet. After submitting the nomination to the RO, Sudhakar Reddy said that he was born and brought up in Ongole town, worked in the Indian army, and is assisting the poor and downtrodden sections of people as a lawyer.

He said that he has close connections with people in all assembly constituencies and knows the situations of the people and villages in them. He said that as he has a complete understanding of the district, the Congress party appointed him as the DCC president, and is continuing for the last eight years.

Sudhakar Reddy said that the YSRCP MP candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy doesn’t know the district, as he belongs to Chittoor. He said that Bhaskar Reddy is alleged to have involved in cases related to red sanders smuggling, corruption, land grabbing and even occupying burial grounds in his Assembly constituency. He said that the TDP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy wanted to be in power for the last 25 years but doesn’t care about the development of the district. He said that Magunta is interested in his businesses and industries, but is not interested in bringing at least one industry to the district.

The INDIA bloc candidate requested the public to vote for the Congress party alliance candidates in the district. He said that if they were allowed to serve the people, they would bring special category status to Andhra Pradesh state, transfer Rs 1 lakh to the accounts of the women, provide employment opportunities to the youth, and waive the farm loans.