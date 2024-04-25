Live
- A Guide to Temperature and Humidity Standards in Data Center Server Rooms
- Gadwal collector briefs on details of voters
- Jupally Krishna Rao takes part in Alampur rallu
- Bharath Prasad files 3rd Nomination
- Baisakh Month: A Time of Auspicious Beginnings and Sacred Festivals
- Oust BJD govt for overall development, says Shah
- Unveiling the Hidden Gems: Surprising Health Benefits of Garlic Peels
- Overcoming Sleep Struggles: A Comprehensive Guide to a Restful Night
- RTC bus hit the auto
- MLA Kuchukula Rajesh Reddy participated in the Birappa festival
Just In
Gadwal collector briefs on details of voters
Highlights
The district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that There are 125639 male voters,130 978female voters,11 others and a total of 256 628 in Gadwal constituency, and 117 997 male ,121074 female voters,8 other voters and a total of 239 079voters are listed in the Alampur Constituency.
Gadwal: he district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that There are 125639 male voters,130 978female voters,11 others and a total of 256 628 in Gadwal constituency, and 117 997 male ,121074 female voters,8 other voters and a total of 239 079voters are listed in the Alampur Constituency.
The poling officials should serve the poll slips to all the voters from 26 th to 30th of this month so that every voter can be exercised their right to vote in the parliament elections on May 13 th.The right to vote is boon to every citizen given by the Indian constitution.So every citizen must be exercised their right to vote in a free consent for the brighter future of their up coming generations.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS