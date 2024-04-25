Gadwal collector briefs on details of voters

Gadwal: he district Collector BM Santhosh has stated that There are 125639 male voters,130 978female voters,11 others and a total of 256 628 in Gadwal constituency, and 117 997 male ,121074 female voters,8 other voters and a total of 239 079voters are listed in the Alampur Constituency.

The poling officials should serve the poll slips to all the voters from 26 th to 30th of this month so that every voter can be exercised their right to vote in the parliament elections on May 13 th.The right to vote is boon to every citizen given by the Indian constitution.So every citizen must be exercised their right to vote in a free consent for the brighter future of their up coming generations.



